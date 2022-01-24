ENDWELL, NY – Very special night for that girl, Kaety L’Amoreaux as her eighth-ranked Spartans hosted Vestal. There’s a spoiler of what’s to come.

Early on, to the basket and the finish for Sydney Yonkoski.

Then, Yonkoski to Vasilia Anastos, who touches it off the glass and in.

Down Vestal’s way, ball’s lobbed to Faith Carty. Strong take, and one.

Later, Carty driving. Misses the lay up but Olivia Muse is there for the board and the put back from underneath.

But, here’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

The pass is stolen by L’Amoreaux, cruises in the other way, and a fitting way to score her 1,000th career point.

Look at the celebration from the student section as the gym erupts.

The game was stopped for a few minutes so Kaety, her teammates, and family could all celebrate on the floor, share some hugs, and take some pictures.

L’Amoreaux continued her dominance all game long as she finished with 45 points.

In the end, the Spartans would cruise to a 72-42 win.