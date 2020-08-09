Lamet brilliant as Tatis, Padres pound Bumgarner, Dbacks 9-5

San Diego Padres Dinelson Lamet took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks’ during a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was brilliant in taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his remarkable power surge with a two-run homer off winless Madison Bumgarner, who allowed four of San Diego’s club-record six long balls as the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 on Sunday.

Manny Machado homered twice for the Padres. Wil Myers, Francisco Mejia and Ty France also went deep.

Lamet (2-0) had allowed only one baserunner, on a hit by pitch, until Kole Calhoun homered on a 2-0 pitch leading off the seventh. Lamet got two more outs before manager Jayce Tingler pulled him in favor of rookie Luis Patiño.

Lamet struck out 11 and walked none in 6 2/3 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander hit Andy Young with a pitch with two outs in the fifth but otherwise kept the Diamondbacks off the bases until Calhoun’s homer.

The Padres remain the only major league team without a no-hitter, having played 8,154 games since 1969 without one.

San Diego took two of three in the series and is 5-2 against the Diamondbacks this season. With the Padres leading 9-1, Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly pitched the eighth. He allowed rookie Jake Cronenworth’s leadoff double before retiring the side.

Arizona hit a pair of two-run homers off San Diego’s bullpen in the ninth.

Machado homered off Bumgarner in the first and second, and Myers also connected against the struggling left-hander, who was finished after two innings, matching his career low.

France and Mejia homered off reliever Taylor Widener in the third.

The six homers were the most the Padres have ever hit at home. It was the first time they’ve hit six homers in the first three innings, and just the fifth time that’s happened in the majors in 20 years.

Tatis, the son of the former big league infielder, drove a 2-2 curve an estimated 418 feet into the second deck with two outs in the second, his eighth homer, for a 5-0 lead. The 21-year-old shortstop has hit five in the last four games and six in six games. He hit four in this series, including leadoff shots Friday and Saturday nights. He connected twice Saturday night.

Tatis has been on base in 17 straight games dating to his last game of 2019, on Aug. 13. He missed the rest of the season with a stress reaction in his lower back but still finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Machado homered with one out in the first and Myers hit a two-run shot with two outs. Myers’ fifth homer brought in France, aboard on a walk.

After Tatis’ homer, Machado connected again, his third.

France greeted Widener with a homer leading off the third, and Mejia hit a two-run drive off the right-field foul pole with two outs. They were the first of the season for both.

Bumgarner (0-3) continues to struggle with the Diamondbacks, who gave him an $85 million, five-year contract in December after he spent a decade with the San Francisco Giants, helping them win three World Series titles in five seasons.

He allowed six runs and five hits in two innings, struck out two and walked two.

Bumgarner also lost to the Padres on opening day, 7-2.

Young hit his first career homer, a two-run shot off Patiño with one out in the ninth, and Nick Ahmed had a two-run shot off Tim Hill.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (1-2, 9.45 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series at Colorado. He needs nine strikeouts for 1,000. The Rockies are set to counter with RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 3.31).

Padres: RHP Garrett Richards (0-1, 4.60 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. The Dodgers counter with RHP Dustin May (1-0, 2.63).

