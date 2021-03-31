Lady Warriors take down the Saints 9-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now, like Missy said, flip it and reverse it.

Same match up, different venue.

CV and Seton girls soccer.

Already 5-0 Warriors in the first half when Zoe Donlick boots one home with the left foot.

Warriors add to their tally as they now lead 6-0.

Then, just moments later, Ella Stafford finds Kerri Hayes.

Hayes with one touch then buries the shot.

That makes it 7-0 Chenango Valley.

Warriors looking to add to their lead.

Good lead pass by Nadia Wojcik for Bridgette Turner who gets a really good look on goal.

But, Christa Schanbacher makes the save.

2nd half.

Turner finds Hayes and back to Turner on the give and go.

But, Turner is stoned by Schanbacher again.

Really great save by the Saints keeper.

However, Seton would find twine twice more as they go on to win it, 9-0.