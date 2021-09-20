Lady Warriors soccer team stays undefeated with a 7-1 win over Black Knights

BINGHAMTON, NY – Let’s start with an afternoon girls soccer match.

The Chenango Valley Warriors at home Monday to take on the Windsor Black Knights.

Great game if you’re a CV fan.

1st half. Nadia Wojcik to Aubrey Marroquinn, get used to that name.

Marroquinn with a big right boot, goes far side for the goal. Warriors strike first, it’s 1-0.

Moments later, Madelyn Hayes with a rising shot.

And I’ve never seen anything like that.

Off the crossbar not once, but twice, and somehow stays out!

But, CV would find the back of the net soon after.

Same tandem as Wojcik finds Marroquinn, and Marroquinn does what she does.

This time, off the left foot and it’s 2-0 Warriors.

Later in the half, Wojcik decides you know what, scoring looks like fun.

I want to do that. And she does. No chance for the keeper and it’s 3-0 Valley.

And you know what, why not tack on another for Marroquinn. This one a beauty.

She finished with 4, Wojcik with 2.

The Warriors come away with a 7-1 win to stay undefeated on the year.