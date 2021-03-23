Lady Warriors shut out the Sabers 3-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – Down to Chenango Valley where the Warriors welcomed in Susquehanna Valley.

First half, close call here for the Sabers as they fail to clear it, giving CV’s Maddi Hayes a great look.

But, Emma Binde denies her.

Warriors still on the attack.

This time, it’s Kerri Hayes who sends a one hopper in on Binde.

Down the other way.

Great strike off the crossbar, knocked in by Emma Zelenyak.

What looks like a goal, but it is waved off by the official on an offsides call.

Tough break for SV.

CV looking to get on the board first then and it’s Maddi Hayes coming in again.

And this time, she takes care of business.

In off the far post and Chenango Valley goes up 1-0 late in the first half.

The Warriors would net 2 more in the second half as they shut out SV, 3-0.