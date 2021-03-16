Lady Spartans shut out the Wildcats on the pitch 6-0

JOHNSON CITY, NY – With the snow falling, the Johnson City girl’s soccer team taking on the Maine-Endwell Spartans.

First half action, that’s Emily Hein.

Gets a step on the defender, right foot, and the shot deflects in off the keeper. 1-0 M-E.

Ten minutes left in the half, and Hein strikes again.

Freezes the keeper and sends it in far side. Now 2-0 Spartans.

Moments later, Izzy Bordages finds the right angle and sends a skipper off her left foot that ends up in the back of the goal. 3-0 M-E.

And this is why you always play to the whistle.

Good hustle from Maddy Fales who collects the loose ball and scores.

That made it 4-0 at the half.

Maine-Endwell would go on to win by a final of 6-0.