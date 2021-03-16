Lady Spartans shut out the Wildcats on the pitch 6-0

JOHNSON CITY, NY – With the snow falling, the Johnson City girl’s soccer team taking on the Maine-Endwell Spartans.
First half action, that’s Emily Hein.
Gets a step on the defender, right foot, and the shot deflects in off the keeper. 1-0 M-E.
Ten minutes left in the half, and Hein strikes again.
Freezes the keeper and sends it in far side. Now 2-0 Spartans.
Moments later, Izzy Bordages finds the right angle and sends a skipper off her left foot that ends up in the back of the goal. 3-0 M-E.
And this is why you always play to the whistle.
Good hustle from Maddy Fales who collects the loose ball and scores.
That made it 4-0 at the half.
Maine-Endwell would go on to win by a final of 6-0.