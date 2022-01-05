ENDWELL, NY – Let’s head over to Maine-Endwell next as the 11th-ranked Spartans played host to Binghamton.

First quarter, ball is worked out to Sydney Yonkoski up top, and she knocks down the trey ball.

Here comes Vasilia Anastos sprinting down the floor.

Gets in alone, and the lefty lay up for the easy bucket.

Kaety L’Amoreaux thought she might have an easy bucket here.

But, Mariah Luke just not having any of it.

And down the other way, the inbounds pass goes to Luke.

Great move to cut inside, and finishes off the glass.

Binghamton giving M-E all they could handle.

But, the Spartans just able to surge ahead. Another three there from Yonkoski.

M-E is able to hold off Binghamton and win by a final of 41-37.