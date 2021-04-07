Lady Black Knights take down Yellowjackets in straight sets 3-0

WINDSOR, NY – Moving into the Windsor Gym where the Black Knights volleyball team welcomed in Oneonta.

First set, Windsor’s Karissa Decosse on the near side comes up with a kill to extend her team’s lead.

Here’s Decosse again with another kill, making it set point for Windsor.

Ciera Adams on the serve, and she makes sure the Black Knights get the win in the first with a service ace.

Windsor takes it, 25-17.

Second set, Windsor trying to dig themselves out of an early hole, and Decosse helping the cause with another kill.

This time, it’s Lucy Beattie on the far side and she picks up a kill.

Windsor would take the second set, 25-15.

The Black Knights would win the third as well, 25-12, to win the match in straight sets, 3-0.