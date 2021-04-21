Lady Bearcats overcome three goal second half deficit to defeat Wildcats in New Hampshire 13-10

DURHAM, NH – To the collegiate level as the Binghamton University women’s lacrosse team picked up a crucial America East win Wednesday afternoon at New Hampshire.

The Bearcats overcame a 3 goal 2nd half deficit to grind out a 13-10 road win.

BU was led by a big day from Paige Volkmann, as the senior netted 4 goals and added 3 assists for 7 points.

Both Madison Murphy and Jesse Barer added 3 points a piece in the win.

The Bearcats move to 3-3 on the year and leap over UNH for 5th place in the conference with 2 games to go.

BU is back in action on Saturday down in Baltimore to face UMBC at noon.

