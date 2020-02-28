Lady Bearcats defeat Retrievers 66-58, get first round home game in A.E. Tournament

VESTAL, NY – B.U. looking to win their 20th game of the season, which would tie the 2017-18 squad for the most wins in the program’s D1 history.

Carly Boland moves it to Denai Bowman and then kicks it out to Kai Moon.

Get used to that, Moon buries the three.

Down the other way, Karlee Krchnavi throws on the break.

She gives it up to Moon, who had a rare miss but Annie Ramil gets the rebound and the put back.

Krchnavi had 13 points and 8 rebounds while Annie and Olivia Ramil combined for 15 points and 14 rebounds.

But, it was the Kai Moon show Wednesday.

The senior poured in 31 points, her second 30-point game of the year.

Moon and the Bearcats get the win, 66-58.

With the win, the Bearcats clinch a first round home game in the America East Tournament next Wednesday.

Before that though, B.U. will close out the regular season on Saturday when they welcome in New Hampshire.

Tip off on Senior Day is at 2:00 pm.