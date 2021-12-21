MIAMI, FL – After having their game yesterday cancelled, the BU women’s basketball team took the floor down in Miami against Ohio University in the FIU Holiday Classic.

Hayley Moore had a great ball game, as the senior finished with fifteen points, knocking down 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

But, the Bearcats were led by Birna Benonysdottir, who went to work down low and finished with a team-high eighteen points.

Clare Traeger dominated on the boards as she tallied a game-high thirteen rebounds.

Despite trailing only by five at the half, the Bobcats built up a lead as large as seventeen in the fourth quarter.

A valiant comeback attempt by BU in the final minutes came up short as the Bearcats fall, 76-67.

That wraps up the non-conference portion of Binghamton’s schedule, as BU will head into conference play 4-6 overall.

The Bearcats begin America East action next Thursday when they host UMBC at 7 PM.