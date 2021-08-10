Kyle Larson wins 2021 Go Bowling at the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NY – It was a much-anticipated, and highly successful, weekend at Watkins Glen International after NASCAR returned to the area for the first time in 2 years.

The weekend culminated with the Cup Series race, the Go Bowling at the Glen.

2-time defending Glen winner Chase Elliott forced to start in the back of the pack after his car didn’t pass inspection.

Brad Keselowski started on pole. But, the 2015 winner Joey Logano took stage one.

He looked good early.

Martin Truex Jr would go on to take the second stage.

Elliott would make a comeback flying off of turn one, but his quest for a 3-peat would come up just shy as he finished 2nd.

In the end, it would be Elliott’s teammate, Kyle Larson, who would take the checkered flag.

Larson finds his way into victory lane for the 5th time this season as he wins the Go Bowling at the Glen.

After soaking it all in, complete with a champagne celebration, Larson spoke about how he was able to hold off the rest of the field.

“I knew I had a really good car today. We were on a little bit different strategy than in nineteen and stuff when they got that track position in the second stage. And it carried into the third stage. I was on him when we came down green flag stops. I knew if we could beat him off pit road, we could, kind of, manage our own pace, and pull away. That’s what we were able to do,” he said.

With his victory Sunday, Larson has the most wins this season of any driver.

He also tied for the Cup Series points lead with Denny Hamlin, and will turn his attention to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week.

They will race on the road course at Indy for the first time in NASCAR history.

