BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears have announced the re-signing of forward Tyson Kirkby.

Kirkby joined the Black Bears in the 2021-22 season and has been a key contributor ever since.

During the 2022-23 season, Kirkby scored 30 goals and tallied 66 points in 50 games played.

Kirkby and the Black Bears begin the 2023-24 season on October 13, when they visit Elmira.