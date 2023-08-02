ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Endicott native, Kate Brennan, will begin her professional volleyball career, joining LP Vampula in Finland.

Brennan spent last season as a graduate student, playing for Boston College, prior to that, she played for the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

During her time in college, Brennan received a number of honors including the 2021 All-Mountain West Team selection, she also holds a couple of UNLV program records.

While playing professional volleyball may not have always been in her plan, she is excited to begin her career.

“Once I got to college, I heard about the opportunities,” Brennan said. “And I never thought it would be in the cards for me, just because I didn’t know much about it. And as I played and as my friends played and went to play overseas and as I got better, I saw it as a real opportunity for me.”

Brennan graduated from Union-Endicott High School in 2018.

In an area that Brennan says volleyball may not be the most popular sport, she takes pride in being someone young volleyball players in Broome County can look up to.

“I love being able to come back and give back to the community,” Brennan said. “I hope that’s something that I can do in the future. When I lived in Las Vegas, I actually coached a club team… I love coaching and giving back to younger girls and being a role model for them.”

Brennan will begin her career in just a few days, when she will be going to Finland to join the team.

Throughout her journey, she says she will be documenting on social media, you can follow Kate on Instagram (@kaatebrennnan) as she documents her time playing in Finland.