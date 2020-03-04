Kai Moon named America East Player of the Year

VESTAL, NY – What a ride this season has been for the Binghamton University women’s basketball team.

With team accomplishments in abundance, the individual accolades have also been growing.

On Tuesday, the America East Conference announced their annual awards and all-conference teams, and the Bearcats were well represented.

The most notable of all the honors was for senior Kai Moon, who was named the America East Player of the Year.

Moon becomes only the third Bearcat to receive the award in their 19-season affiliation with the America East.

Along with helping her team to 21 wins during the regular season, Moon leads the conference with 20.4 points per game.

That’s also good for 10th in the entire NCAA.

She’s also among the top 10 of several other categories.

After receiving the news, Moon shared a celebration with the coaching staff as well as her parents over the phone, and was also mobbed by her teammates on the court.

Despite the award recognizing her individual accomplishments, Moon believes that she couldn’t have done it without those who have always supported her.

“There’s been a lot of time when I’ve struggled with my confidence and believing in myself. To have my teammates that had unwavering belief and support of me throughout all of this. My parents, who have seen me at my lowest. And my best friends. My trainers and my coaches that put in countless hours with me in the gym. It’s not just me by myself. This was a whole production to get me where I am, not just as a player but as a person. So, this is an award that I wish I could give to all of them as well because I wouldn’t have been able to do it without their help,” she says.

As mentioned, Moon becomes the third B.U. player to win the America East Player of the Year award, including her former teammate, Imani Watkins.

Watkins knew that Moon had what it took to become the team’s top scoring option as well as a leader once she moved on.

And after learning her protege won the award, Watkins reached out to congratulate Moon.

“Yeah, I got a really nice text from her. I managed not to cry reading it. But, she’s been so supportive of me from the time I got here as a freshman. I’ve learned from just watching her in those first two years, and I didn’t have her after that. But, she was constantly texting me, calling me, watching my games and giving me tips on other players to watch, what I could do to improve. And I think that’s only allowed me to be the type of player that I am.”

Moon was also named First-Team All-Conference as well as being named to the All-Defensive Team.

The only other Bearcat to be recognized by the conference was Olivia Ramil as she was a part of the All-Academic Team.

Congratulations to both Kai and Olivia on their conference honors.