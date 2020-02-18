Kai Moon named America East Player of the Week for fourth time

VESTAL, NY – For the 4th time this season, Binghamton University women’s basketball star Kai Moon was named the America East Player of the Week.

Moon averaged 20.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, as well as 2.5 assists and steals per game this past week.

She poured in 20 points in B.U.’s upset bid down at first place Stony Brook on Wednesday, and followed that up by dropping 21 on Saturday in a win against Vermont.

In both instances, Moon was the Bearcats leading scorer.

Moon’s 4th nod is tied with Imani Watkins for the most weekly honors for a B.U. player in a single season.

Watkins set that mark back in the 2017-18 season.

Moon will look to have another dominant week with both upcoming games being on the road.

B.U. is at UMass Lowell on Wednesday before heading down to Hartford on Saturday.