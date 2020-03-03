Kai Moon named America East Player of the Week for fifth time

VESTAL, NY – Kai Moon has once again been named the America East Player of the Week.

Moon averaged a dominating 24 points per game, including a 31 point performance against UMBC.

That was her second 30-plus point outing of the season.

Moon wrapped up the regular season as the America East’s leading scorer, averaging 20.4 points per game.

She also led the conference in steals per game and three points field goals per game.

With this week’s honor, Moon set a new program record for the most times being named the conference player of the week in a single season.

This is Moon’s 5th time this year being recognized, one more than Imani Watkins’ four in 2017-18.

She also ties Watkins for the most player of the week nods in a career.

Moon will try to build on these accolades Wednesday when her Bearcats take on New Hampshire for the right to advance to the America East Tournament semifinals.