ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Maine-Endwell Senior girls basketball standout Kaety L’Amoreaux broke the program scoring record with a free throw during Thursday’s win over Vestal.

After a 31-point performance, L’Amoreaux now has 1638 points in her career, beating the previous record held by Andrea Boggart with 1617.

It was a celebration in the moments following the record-breaking score, which helped to make it a memorable one for L’Amoreaux.

“It was amazing,” L’Amoreaux said. “You saw all the support I had there, it truly made it a special night… There was just nothing like it. My 1000th point was super special, but this was just different, it’s something that’s never been done before in this manner. It was very special.”

This record just adds to the list of career accomplishments for L’Amoreaux who also helped lead the Spartans to a section title last season.

But these achievements are no coincidence as Head Coach Brianna Thompson explained what makes L’Amoreaux so special on the court.

“She works hard at everything she does,” Thompson said. “It’s not just an offensive game for her. It’s winning at all costs. Defensively, going after every loose ball, it’s working hard on the offseason, after practice, before practice, before school, getting her shots in. She’s dedicated and committed.”

That hard work certainly seems to be paying off in a big way for L’Amoreaux as she goes down in the Maine-Endwell history books.

With much of the season left to go that record will just continue to grow for L’Amoreaux but she is focused on winning games as the Spartans look to repeat as champions.