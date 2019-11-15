Kaci Donovan signs National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Penn State

OWEGO, N.Y. – Senior basketball standout Kaci Donovan had been dreaming about this day for years, and as of about 2:20 PM on Thursday, her dream came true.

Kaci signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at Penn State University.

Donovan was joined by her parents, her brother, coaches, friends, and teammates.

Kaci has been a standout on the court since her freshman year, either holding or closing in on several program records.

She has also logged countless hours of community service and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Once her name was signed and her commitment official, Kaci explained why Penn State has always been the goal.

“Penn State has always been a dream school of mine. My dad went there. I had a lot of family that went there. It’s just, it’s in my blood. It’s always been there. My dad took me to my first game when I was negative-10 days old. Well, my mom,” she said.

Kaci heads into her senior season just 270 points shy of the top spot on the Owego girl’s basketball all-time scoring list.

Congratulations to Kaci and her family on this incredible accomplishment.