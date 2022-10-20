BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’ve driven down Hertel Avenue in the past few days and noticed a street sign received a spelling change, you’re not seeing things. The intersection of Hertel and Wellington Road got a Josh Allen makeover.

A rainy North Buffalo day didn’t stop people from slowing down and jumping out of their cars to snap a picture. The intersection was made over to celebrate Sunday’s Bills’ win against the Kansas City Chiefs. It features a name change to “Hurdle Ave” with a cutout of No. 17 leaping over the street signs.

It pays homage to the Bills QB hurdling over Chiefs safety Justin Reid during Sunday’s game.

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

The man behind the makeover? Rory Allen, the owner of ZoomBuffalo.com.

You might be familiar with his work, the last time Josh Allen leaped over a Kansas City Chief, his company put a cutout of No. 17 hurdling over the Allentown welcome sign.

Allen isn’t too worried about any potential blowback from Buffalo Police, viewing what he’s done as a form of public art.

“People had asked, ‘are you worried about the police?’ I hope not to jinx it by saying this, but it’s kind of an untouchable subject,” Allen said. “If there’s anything that brings us together as a community it’s the Buffalo Bills. Doing something like this feels like such a part of a culture, I think Josh loves it and the Bills love it.”

He said these Bills Mafia stunts aren’t about promoting his business, but rather celebrating the Bills and Josh Allen.

“We kind of keep that subtle, it’s really not about us at this point. We love the appreciation for it and the credit but at the end of the day it’s not about us,” Allen said.

The Bills tweeted a photo of the street sign Tuesday with the caption “📍Hurdle Ave., Buffalo NY.”

26 Shirts also got in on the name change, rolling out a “Hurdle Ave 2022” design benefiting P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

News 4 reached out to a city spokesperson for comment on if they’ll allow the changes to remain and for how long. We’re waiting to hear back.

As for theft protection, the sign company added a sticker on the back of the cutout reading, “If you steal this, I hope your kids end up being Patriots fans.”