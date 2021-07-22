Jose Butto reflects on his Double-A, Rumble Ponies debut in game 2 of SeaWolves series

BINGHAMTON, NY – There should be a lot of excitement among fans as far as the current Binghamton Rumble Ponies roster.

After adding 1st round pick Brett Baty last week, the Ponies had one of the organizations’ top pitching prospects get called up and make his Double-A debut on Wednesday.

Jose Butto made his first start in game 2 of the Ponies series with the Erie SeaWolves.

During his outing, the Venezuela native allowed only 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8 SeaWolves batters.

The 8 K’s were 1 shy of a career-high mark, which he most recently hit with Brooklyn back on June 30.

After having a day to digest his initial showing in Double-A ball, Butto broke down what was going right for him on the mound.

“I felt good. I felt great with my stuff. I tried to be focused on the strike zone. I just tried to attack the hitter. And I did the best I can,” he says.

I noticed that after each inning as he’s coming off the mound, Butto takes his hat off, looks up at the sky, and says a short phrase.

When I asked him what he says, he told me he’s thanking god for everything he has.

Butto’s next scheduled start will come next week during the team’s road trip to Hartford.

As far as the team’s current series, the Ponies and SeaWolves met up again on Thursday for game 3 of their 6 game series at Mirabito Stadium.