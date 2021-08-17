Jose Butto named Minor League Baseball’s Pitcher of the Week for Northeast League

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have played their best baseball of the season over the last 3 series, winning all 3 of them.

In those series, starting pitcher Jose Butto has made 4 starts and came away with wins in 3 of those.

On Monday, the rising star was rewarded for his outstanding efforts as of late.

Butto was named Minor League Baseball’s Pitcher of the Week for the Northeast League.

In his lone outing during that span, Butto was utterly dominant against Hartford.

The righty tossed 6 scoreless innings, allowing only 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 9 batters.

In his last 3 starts, the Venezuelan native has throw 6 scoreless innings in each game, combined for 20 strikeouts, and won all 3 starts.

Butto joins 4 other Ponies players to be recognized by the league this year, including Jake Mangum and Cole Gordon a week ago.

Butto is scheduled to make his next start later this week in Portland.