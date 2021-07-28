Jose Butto makes second Double-A start in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are back on the road starting Tuesday after a 6-game homestand with Erie.

During that series, Ponies fans got their first look at pitcher Jose Butto, who was called up from Brooklyn.

In his first Double-A outing, Butto was incredibly impressive as he went 6 innings against the SeaWolves, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8 batters.

After that start, the Venezuelan righty said despite pitching at a higher level, he still felt equally as confident.

“For me, it’s a little bit, the hitters are a little bit more comfortable at the plate. But, for me, it’s the same. I try to attack the hitter. That’s good for me,” he said.