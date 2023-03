LAS VEGAS, NV (WIVT/WBGH) – Jon “Bones” Jones will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on Saturday night.

The Union-Endicott grad will take on Ciryl Gane in the Main Event of UFC 285 in Las Vegas, with the UFC Heavyweight Belt on the line.

This will be Jones’ first fight at Heavyweight.

Jones holds a 26-1 record with 1 no contest in the Light Heavyweight division, where he was also a 2 time champion.

The one loss in his career was by disqualification in 2009.