Jon Jones ready to defend light heavyweight title

Union Endicott graduate Jon “Bones” Jones is getting ready to defend his title tomorrow night.

Jones will be headlining UFC 239 as he looks to defend is light heavyweight belt against the challenger Thiago Santos.

Santos has a career Mixed Martial Arts record of 21 wins and 6 losses, and enters this fight on 4 match win streak, the last 3 of which came via the knockout.

Jones boasting a career record of 24-1, with the one lone loss coming from a disqualification due to an illegal elbow in 2009 which UFC President Dana White has stated he would like to have overturned.

The 31 year old Jones is looking for his 10th successful title defense.

UFC 239 will kick off at 10:00 pm eastern time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.