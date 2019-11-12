Johnstown knocks Greene out of Field Hockey tournament with 2-1 victory

VESTAL, N.Y. – The day began with the Class C regional game.

Greene taking on Johnstown of Section II.

Just under 10 minutes in, corner for Johnstown.

Emily Fleming’s blast is stopped.

But, the Lady Bills keep with it and eventually, Taryn Ringer gets it to go from close in.

Johnstown out to an early 1-0 lead.

10 minutes later now, and the Lady Bills strike again.

It’s Ringer again who dekes through the Trojans defense and goes five hole for the goal.

Make it a 2-0 Johnstown advantage.

About 10 to play in the game now, Greene needing something offensively.

Off a corner, Jess Unkel down low to Alex Brown who finds the back of the cage.

Trojans back on this game as they trail 2-1.

However, Greene’s impressive season would come to an end as Johnstown would hold on by that final.

The Trojans captured their first section title this season since 2012, knocking off the five-time defending state champs Whitney Point in the process.