Johnson signs one-year deal with the Milwaukee Admirals

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Binghamton Devils will have a new lead goalie going into the 2019-20 season.

On Tuesday, Cam Johnson signed a one-year deal to join the Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators.

Johnson appeared in only three games during the 2017-18 season for Binghamton.

But, he was thrust into a starting role last season, appearing in 29 games for the Devils.

He posted a 3.79 goals against average and an .872 save percentage while going 11-15-3.

While the numbers weren’t great, he also didn’t have a ton of help in front of him.

He had 14 games in which he allowed 3 or fewer goals.

The only other BDevs goaltender to appear in at least 20 games last year was Mackenzie Blackwood, who will most likely be in New Jersey to start this upcoming season.

We’ll see who’ll be between the pipes on Opening Night on October 5 when Binghamton hosts Utica.