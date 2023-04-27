JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the most exciting days of any student athletes career is the day they sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic career at the next level.

That is exactly what we saw today at Johnson City High School as star Boys Lacrosse player DJ Neer signed to play Men’s Lacrosse at Mercyhurst University.

Neer has had quite the career with the Wildcats so far, putting up 212 career points on 91 goals and 121 assists.

After making things official, Neer explained why Mercyhurst was the right choice for him.

“Mercyhurst felt like the best fit for me because Mercyhurst, it’s a small, knit tight community,” Neer said. “Where you’re gonna know your professors, your professors are gonna know you. That’s exactly what I wanted. I didn’t just want to be just a number in a bunch, I wanted to play Lacrosse at a high level and get a great education, that’s exactly what Mercyhurst offered.”

Congratulations to DJ and his entire family on the accomplishment.