ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Lacrosse team took care of business against Elmira on Tuesday night, winning 11-5 over the Express.
After a back and forth start, the Wildcats ran away with the game.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Lacrosse team took care of business against Elmira on Tuesday night, winning 11-5 over the Express.
After a back and forth start, the Wildcats ran away with the game.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now