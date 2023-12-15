JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Girls Basketball team advanced to 5-0 on the season with a 54-42 win over Chenango Forks.
The Wildcats grabbed an early first quarter lead and never looked back.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Brian Rudman
