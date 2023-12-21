JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with an 87-73 win over Horseheads.
Zubayr Griffin led the charge for the Wildcats with 34 points in the game.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with an 87-73 win over Horseheads.
Zubayr Griffin led the charge for the Wildcats with 34 points in the game.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now