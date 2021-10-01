Johnson City grabs huge upset win over Windsor, 34-16

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Over to Wildcat Stadium where another ranked team was in action.

Class B’s #18 Windsor facing Johnson City. And take the night they would.

1st quarter, Windsor’s Logan Colwell has his pass tipped and intercepted by JC’s Joseph Augostini.

Able to get across the field and set the Wildcats up with great field position.

JC fired up and it would be a sign of things to come.

Ensuing drive is capped off here as Qsan Tucker takes the carry into the end zone for 6.

They’d go for two and convert so it’s 8-0 Cats.

But, Black Knights not going down without a fight.

They drive down the field in the 2nd and Colwell takes it in on the keeper. They’d tie the game at 8.

But, an explosive 2nd half from the Wildcats offense, and a great showing by the defense resulted in JC’s first win of the season.

Johnson City completes the huge upset over #18 Windsor, 34-16.