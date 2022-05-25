Now over to Wildcat Stadium for the Class C girls lacrosse section title game. #1 Johnson City hosting #2 Maine-Endwell.

2nd half, all JC at this point. But, M-E not giving up. Jaime Rossie trying to maneuver in front. Gets a shot off and scores. M-E on the board.

But, quick answer for the Wildcats. Mackenzie Lombardini right to goal and scores going across her body. Cats extend their lead.

Nice little back and forth here though. Jaden Livingston flying up field for M-E. Weaving and scores high.

But, as mentioned, all JC. Another goal here, this time it’s Riley Spalik.

Johnson City wins the Class C section championship as they defeat Maine-Endwell, 15-3.

JC has a bye into the regional round of the state tournament.

Their next game will be Saturday, June 4 at 1 at Ithaca High School.