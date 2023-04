JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Lacrosse team lost for the first time this season, falling to Ithaca 14-7.

Despite back-to-back goals late in the third to cut the deficit to 6, the Wildcats could not complete the comeback.

The Wildcats record is now 5-1 following the loss.

