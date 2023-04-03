JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Girls Lacrosse team lost to Corning on Monday 19-3.
The Hawks grabbed an early lead and rolled to the victory from there.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
