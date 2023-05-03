BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Girls Lacrosse team earned a road win on Wednesday night, beating Chenango Valley 11-10.
It was a close contest throughout, but the Wildcats were able to pick up the win.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
