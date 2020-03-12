Johnson City boys basketball edges out New Paltz 76-70 in Class A Subregionals

VESTAL, NY – After a thorough cleansing of the gym, we were ready for game two.

The Class A boy’s subregionals between Johnson City and New Paltz.

The J.C. offense found a hot spot to shoot from as Dean VanFossen buries a corner three.

Then, Jaiden Johns follows that up with a three of his own from the same spot.

And how about one more for good measure?

Johns drains another three from the hot corner.

Wildcat offense cooking.

VanFossen missing that one.

But, Xavier Hill is there for the rebound and the put back.

It was tight, but J.C. holds on for the win, 76-70.

The Wildcats move on to the Regional round to take on Rye Friday at 7:00 pm also at SUNY Purchase so we’ll wait and see.