CORNING, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Basketball team grabbed a 15-point road win over Corning on Tuesday, beating the Hawks 78-63.
The Wildcats were led by Tameem Abdul’Qahhar who scored 18 in the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
by: Brian Rudman
