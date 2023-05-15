VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City and Vestal flag football teams tied 12-12 on Monday night.
Both sides forced multiple turnovers in the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City and Vestal flag football teams tied 12-12 on Monday night.
Both sides forced multiple turnovers in the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now