JC Wildcats take down Binghamton Patriots 17-5

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton taking on Johnson City.

1st quarter.

Christian Nester finds DJ Neer, who slipped free of his defender, and he has a clear shot right in front for the goal to make it 1-0 JC.

Then, Neer moves it to Isaiah Loreihe.

Little deke then bounces it by the goalie and in. 2-0 Wildcats.

Cade Dino making moves.

Jukes his defender, and himself.

Recovers, and rockets one high.

JC extends their lead.

Then, it’s Troeger Lombardini with an impressive shot and goal.

Wildcats would go up 6-0 in the 1st.

Binghamton’s Dylan Luckey on the attack, and that’s not luck, that’s skill.

He gets the Patriots on the board with that one.

However, it was all JC in this one.

Neer, Dino, and Nester all finished with at least 3 goals and 6 points, including a 10 point effort from Neer, as the Wildcats win, 17-5.