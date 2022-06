JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cade Dino, a senior at Johnson City High School, has once again been named a USA Lacrosse All-American.

Dino becomes the first two-time USA Lacrosse All-American in Section IV history.

Dino’s career resume includes 214 points, 129 goals, and 85 assists. He is a 3-time all-division midfielder and a 2018 section IV champion.

He will attend Hobart College in the fall and play Division 1 lacrosse.