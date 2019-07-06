Jannis sets Binghamton baseball wins record

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – After last night’s strong effort on the mound, starting pitcher Mickey Jannis has cemented his place in Binghamton baseball history.

Jannis pitched six solid innings last night allowing only one run en route to the Rumble Ponies 4-1 win over the RubberDucks.

That win was Jannis’ 26th, the new career wins record in Binghamton’s franchise history which dates back to 1992 when the Mets first brought their Double-A affiliate here.

Jannis says spending time in Binghamton each of the last five seasons helped play a big part in the achievement.

“Just been here a long time it’s a fun record to have,” he said.

In 81 career starts with Binghamton Jannis has a 26 and 27 record with a 4.06 ERA and 326 strikeouts.

He has a 5-1 record on the season and currently has a career best in ERA at 2.56.