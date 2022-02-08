VESTAL, NY – Staying on campus to talk about the red-hot men’s basketball team, led by the incredible play of a junior transfer.

Jacob Falko was named the America East Player of the Week on Monday after two dominating performances last week, averaging 23.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists in 2 games.

In a win over Stony Brook, Falko dropped a career-high 29 points and followed that up with a game-high 18 in BU’s victory over Maine on Saturday.

Falko currently ranks 1st in the America East in assists per game, averaging 4.5 in conference play.

Falko and the 2nd-place Bearcats are back in action on Wednesday for an enormous show down with 1st place Vermont in Burlington.

Tip off for that one is at 7 PM.