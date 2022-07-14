SYRACUSE, NY – Thursday is a big day in Syracuse as New York Mets starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, will make a rehab start with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets when they host the Jacksonville Jumbo Schrimp.

deGrom is working his way back from a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined for the entire 2022 season.

The righty has already made 2 rehab starts with Single-A St. Lucie, throwing 4.2 innings across the 2 starts, allowing 0 runs and striking out 11.

deGrom was also a member of the Binghamton Mets for part of the 2013 season.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY.