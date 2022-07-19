NEW YORK, NY – The New York Mets had a strong first half of the season and they may be getting some reinforcements rather soon.

Star starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, pushed back his simulated start to Thursday at the teams facility in Florida.

This was intended to serve as a fourth rehab start for deGrm while the teams are on the All-Star break.

Thus far, deGrom has made 3 in game rehab starts, the last of which with Triple-A Syracuse.

In that outing, deGrom threw 4.0 innings, allowing just 2 hits and 1 unearned run while striking out 4 and walking just 1 batter.

The Mets have not officially announced when deGrom would make his major league return.