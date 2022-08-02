WASHINGTON, DC – The day that New York Mets fans had been waiting for finally arrived on Tuesday when Jacob deGrom made his return to the big leagues for the first time this year.

The 2-time Cy Young Award winner had been sidelined after suffering a shoulder injury during spring training.

In his season debut, deGrom was every bit as dominant as advertised throwing 5.0 innings, allowing just 1 run on 3 hits, striking out 6 in the process.

DeGrom joins a Mets team that is in first place but has the reigning World Series champs in the Atlanta Braves breathing down their necks.