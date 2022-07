SYRACUSE, NY – New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has completed a rehab start with the teams Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets.

DeGrom went 4 innings in the outing, allowing just 2 hits, 1 unearned run, 1 walk while striking out 4.

This is deGrom’s third rehab start during this stint, making 2 with the teams Single-A affiliate, the St. Lucie Mets, prior to his appearance with Syracuse.

The 2 time Cy Young Award winner is recovering from a shoulder injury.