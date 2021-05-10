Jacksonville Jaguars expected to sign Tim Tebow as Tight End

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Remember when this guy was in town?

It’s been awhile since Tim Tebow took the field at NYSEG Stadium, and even longer since he was on an NFL field.

9 years to be exact.

However, that doesn’t appear to be stopping the Jacksonville Jaguars from reportedly signing the former pro quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner according to Ian Rapoport.

The twist?

The Jags will sign him to play tight end under his former coach at Florida, Urban Meyer.

If he makes the team, the connection between Tebow and Trevor Lawrence for the Jags may end up being must-see TV this fall.