Jack Nicklaus lends insight to the challenges of golf

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – A lot has been made of the field at this year’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Big name after big name has hopped on board to play at En-Joie this year.

However, there’s no bigger name than the man they got to speak at this year’s UHS Golf Expo.

Jack Nicklaus was revealed as the guest speaker for the expo back in April, and on Wednesday, he made his way to Endicott.

Before his talk on the 18th green for the exhibition, Nicklaus spoke with the media for almost a half hour.

I was curious…for someone who won 18 major championships and had 73 PGA Tour wins, what did Nicklaus find most difficult about golf?

“I don’t know. I never really found any aspects that were very difficult. I kind of enjoyed myself. I think that everybody has to learn how to lose, and how to lose gracefully. You have to learn how to win, and win gracefully. Hopefully, you have the opportunity to do both…What you can do, who you are, what your abilities are, and how can you best take advantage of them. That’s the hardest part for most kids when they’re playing is to learn those aspects, and understand and trust them,” Nicklaus says.

Even at age 79, the Golden Bear is still sharp.

Great insight from a legend of the sport about how humility and personal growth can not only go a long way for those looking to pursuit a golf career, but also in every day life.