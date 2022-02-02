BINGHAMTON, NY – We head downtown for some high school boys hoops.

Binghamton hosting Johnson City.

2nd half action. JC’s Qsan Tucker bullies his way through the paint, puts it up, and gets it drop in.

Long stretch pass here by Avery Cunningham connects Zubayr Griffin as he closes the play out with the lefty lay-in.

Down Binghamton’s way. Leroy Williams kicks it out to Axell Camacho-Cintron, and that shot is too smooth as he sinks the three.

This time, Williams electing to take it himself as he spins to the basket and floats one in.

But, the Wildcats too much to handle.

Out on the wing, that’s Griffin again and give him all three of those.

Here, Tucker shovels it to Joseph Miller and he buries the three.

In the end, the Wildcats roll to a 95-75 road win.